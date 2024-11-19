Former Full House co-stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier shared photos of them hanging out amid Coulier's battle with cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actors also shared photos of Stamos wearing a bald cap in solidarity with Coulier who lost his hair during chemotherapy treatment.

Coulier, 65, announced last week he has been diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer that begins in the lymphatic system.

"Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier," Stamos wrote in the post.

"You're handling this with so much strength and positivity -- it's inspiring. I know you're going to get through this, and I'm proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you (p.s. - @melissacoulier is the most wonderfulest -- your true life line!)"

Stamos and Coulier starred in Full House from 1987 to 1995, and its sequel series Fuller House from 2016 to 2020.

They worked alongside comedian Bob Saget, who died in 2022 of head injuries sustained in a fall in his hotel room. He was 65.