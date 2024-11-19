One Tree Hill alum Paul Teal has died of cancer at the age of 35.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teal's fiancee, Emilia Torello, told TMZ Teal died Monday in North Carolina seven months after he was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer.

"The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024.Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail," Torello posted on Instagram.

"While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever."

Teal played Josh on One Tree Hill and will soon be seen in the 2025 Starz series The Hunting Wives.

Other credits include Dynasty, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, USS Christmas, Outer Banks, American Rust, Deep Water, The Staircase, George & Tommy and Descendants: The Rise of Red.