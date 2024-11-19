Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington walked the red carpet Monday.

Mescal, 28, and Washington, 69, attended the film's Los Angeles premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The pair were joined by co-stars Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinger, Peter Mensah and director Ridley Scott.

In addition, Washington brought his wife of over 40 years, Pauletta Washington, while Hechinger was accompanied by his Thelma co-star, June Squibb. Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, were among the other attendees.

Gladiator II is a sequel to the 2000 film Gladiator, directed by Scott and starring Russell Crowe. The new movie follows Lucius (Mescal), the son of Lucilla (Nielsen), as he is forced to become a gladiator.

"With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people," an official synopsis reads.

Gladiator II opens in theaters Friday.

CBS aired a Making of Gladiator II special Monday that is also available on Paramount+.