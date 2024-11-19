Netflix is teasing its Sabrina Carpenter holiday special.

The streaming service shared a trailer for A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday.

A Nonsense Christmas will see Carpenter perform songs from her holiday EP Fruitcake and covers of other holiday hits. It will also feature "show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos," according to an official description.

Celebrity guests include Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Sean Astin and Jillian Bell.

"The holidays have always been special to me," Carpenter previously said. "I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show -- infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me."

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter will premiere Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. EST on Netflix.

Carpenter released Fruitcake, her first-ever holiday album, in November 2023. Her most recent album, Short n' Sweet, debuted in August.

The singer is known for the singles "Feather," "Espresso" and "Please Please Please."