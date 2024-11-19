Seth Rogen series 'The Studio' gets teaser, March premiere date
UPI News Service, 11/19/2024
Seth Rogen series The Studio is coming to Apple TV+ in March.
Apple TV+ shared a poster, teaser trailer and March 26 premiere date for the show Tuesday.
The Studio is a half-hour comedy co-created, written, directed and executive produced by Rogen and longtime friend and collaborator Evan Goldberg.
Rogen stars as Matt Remick, a lifelong film-lover and the newly appointed head of the embattled Continental Studios.
"As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe," an official synopsis reads.
