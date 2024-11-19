Gwen Stefani took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 55-year-old singer-songwriter performed her song "Bouquet" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Stefani wore a floral-print top with sheer lace sleeves and a matching skirt with a ruffled train. She paired the outfit with sparkling knee-high boots and a casual denim overshirt.

"Bouquet" is the title track from Stefani's latest album, released Friday. The singer previously shared how the song is "about creating new dreams" and "picking up the pieces from a dream u once had."

Bouquet also features the tracks "Somebody Else's," "Pretty," "Empty Vase," "Marigolds," "Late to Bloom," "Swallow My Tears," "Reminders," "All Your Fault" and "Purple Irises" with Blake Shelton. Stefani and Shelton married in July 2021.

In addition to her new music, Stefani serves as a coach in The Voice Season 26, which premiered on NBC in September.