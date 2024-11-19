Yellowjackets will return for a third season in February.

Season 3 will have a two-episode premiere Feb. 14 for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, coinciding with Valentine's Day. The season will make its on-air debut Feb. 16 on Showtime.

Hilary Swank and Joel McHale join the cast as new guest stars.

Yellowjackets is a survival thriller created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. The show follows a team of high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The series "chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over," an official synopsis reads.

A teaser for the season features glimpses of violent scenes, with the tagline "Eat your heart out."

The cast includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nelisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins and Simone Kessell. Elijah Wood will return in a recurring role.

Yellowjackets is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and their fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco.

Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Paramount+.