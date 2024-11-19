Yellowjackets is a survival thriller created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. The show follows a team of high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.
The series "chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over," an official synopsis reads.
A teaser for the season features glimpses of violent scenes, with the tagline "Eat your heart out."
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.