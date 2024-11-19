Thai singer and rapper Lisa has announced her debut solo album.

The K-pop star, a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, shared a teaser for her first full-length album, Alter Ego, on Tuesday.

The preview shows Lisa walk a long runway in a cutout jumpsuit as a storm rages overhead. The teaser features stormy and space-inspired imagery as clips play from Lisa's songs "Rockstar," "New Woman" featuring Rosali­a, and "Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)."

Lisa will release Alter Ego on Feb. 28. The album is available to pre-order now.

"With 'Alter Ego,' Lisa emulates five unique characters, showcasing her versatility and edge," an official description reads.

Lisa released "Rockstar" in June, "New Woman" in August, and her most recent single, "Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)," in October. Her debut single album, Lalisa, was released in September 2021.

In addition to her new music, Lisa will make her acting debut in Season 3 of the HBO series The White Lotus.

Blackpink also consists of Jisoo, Jennie and Rose. The group made its debut in 2016.