Apple Original Films is developing a documentary about rock band Fleetwood Mac.

The studio announced in a press release Tuesday that Frank Marshall (The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, The Beach Boys) will direct the fully authorized documentary.

"I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about," Marshall said in a statement. "Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real-time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it."

Fleetwood Mac was formed in London in 1967 and released its self-titled debut album the next year. Two of the band's most well-known albums include Fleetwood Mac (1975) and Rumours (1977), featuring Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood.

The group is known for such singles as "Rhiannon," "Go Your Own Way," "Dreams" and "You Make Loving Fun."

Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks took part in the documentary, which reflects on Fleetwood Mac's 50-plus-year history, from their record-breaking recordings and tours -- including never-before-seen footage, new interviews, and archival interviews with the late Christine McVie -- through to today.

The film explores "how the band's trials and tribulations, personal resilience, and musical dexterity combined to create songs that have stood the test of time and are enduring masterpieces. It will take fans through the highs and lows of their brilliant career, illuminating the exceptional ingredients each member brought to the band's uncommon alchemy -- a musical union that sold more than 220 million records worldwide," an official synopsis reads.

Marshall's Kennedy/Marshall Company and Nicholas Ferrall's White Horse Pictures produce, with Cassidy Hartmann and Tony Rosenthal as executive producers.

"Fleetwood Mac are a musical phenomenon, their alchemy almost beyond comprehension. White Horse is grateful and humbled by the extraordinary opportunity to produce a documentary that dives deep into the talents of each band member individually and the magic that is Fleetwood Mac as a whole," Ferrall said.