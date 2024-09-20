True Blood alum Joe Manganiello and Bumper in Berlin star Lera Abova have joined the ensemble of Netflix's live-action pirate comedy, One Piece, for Season 2.

Manganiello will play Mr. O in the franchise, while Abova will play Miss Sunday.

Returning cast members include Ii±aki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

The Season 2 cast will also include Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha and Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk.

Based on Japan's best-selling manga series by Eiichiro Oda, the show is set to return with fresh episodes in 2025.

Filming is currently underway in South Africa.

"Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates!" a synopsis said.

"But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

An anime version with more than 1,000 episodes is also streaming on Netflix.