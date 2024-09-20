Netflix released another glimpse into the upcoming second season of Squid Game, which premieres Dec. 26.

The teaser shows Song Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, preparing for another round of the deadly game.

"We're ready to start the game," says Front Man, portrayed by Lee Byung-hun, in the trailer.

The second season picks up after Gi-hun abandoned his goal of coming to the U.S., an official description reads.

"The cast and the crew are truly pouring their hearts and souls into filming the second season. I hope you stay tuned and root for us," said Kim Ji-yeon, the show's executive producer.

The first season of Squid Game was a hit when it premiered on Netflix in 2021, and a third season has been confirmed for 2025.

"This can't come soon enough," one fan commented on a Netflix social media post promoting the Season 2 trailer.

The latest preview was revealed at Netflix's Geeked Week, which highlighted news from the streamer's most-adored shows.

Hellhound Season 2 also got a release date (Oct. 25), and a new trailer during the event.

"The South Korean series is back for a second season -- and so is the New Truth leader, Jung Jinsu," an official synopsis says. "But what, exactly, happened to him while he was gone? And what will become of the New Truth and Arrowhead factions?"