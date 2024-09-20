Netflix is giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Wednesday Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the season Thursday as part of its Geeked Week event.

Wednesday is a teen supernatural mystery series starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, a character originally created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

Season 1 followed Wednesday (Ortega) as she enrolls at Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts and the alma mater of her parents, Gomez (Luis Guzman) and Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

The Season 2 teaser shows Ortega, Guzman, Zeta-Jones, Emma Meyers, Joy Sunday, Isaac Ordonez and other cast members on set.

"This season is going to be bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine," Zeta-Jones says.

"If we showed you any more, your eyes would bleed, and I'm not that generous," Ortega adds as Wednesday.

Wednesday Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2025. The season began filming in May.