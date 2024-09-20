Netflix released a preview for Don't Move, a new thriller from Sam Raimi. The movie captures a woman's desperate attempt to save her own life after a serial killer poisons her.

The film follows Iris (Kelsey Asbille), who is navigating a personal tragedy and seeking relief from her pain in a Big Sur forest.

Instead of finding peace, however, she bumps into a hiker who wants to kill her.

"[Don't Move] is a story of a woman who finds herself in a situation where she's struggling, she's at a low point. All of a sudden she finds herself dosed with a paralytic, and her body is going to slowly but surely shut down," said Brian Netto, who is one of the film's directors. "Now she's in a fight for her life."

And the fight won't last long. She has about 20 minutes before the drug's full effects kick in.

"At minute one, your fine motor skills will start to go. At minute 10, your legs will begin tingling. Minute 15, your legs will give out altogether. At minute 18, your breathing will become labored, and just before everything shuts down on you, your voice," says the killer ( Finn Wittrock ) in the trailer.

In addition to Asbille and Wittrock, Moray Treadwell and Daniel Francis also star.

Don't Move drops on Netflix Oct. 25.