Netflix has more Arcane and Cyberpunk in the works.

The streaming service shared a teaser for Arcane Season 2 and announced plans for a new Cyberpunk series during its Geeked Week event Thursday.

Arcane is an animated series set in the world of the video game League of Legends. The show centers on Jinx (voiced by Ella Purnell) and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld), two sisters on opposite sides of a conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and the oppressed underworld of Zaun.

The Season 2 teaser, titled "Nothing to Lose," shows Vi (Steinfeld) taking on a number of opponents at the Piltover Boxing League as she is haunted by visions of her sister Jinx (Purnell) and her love interest Caitlyn (Katie Leung).

The new season will be the show's last and is split into three parts, with Act 1 to premiere Nov. 9 and Acts 2 and 3 to follow Nov. 16 and 23, respectively.

Netflix previously released a trailer for Season 2 that shows Jinx plan to attack Piltover and "watch it all burn."

Netflix is developing other series set in Runeterra, the world of League of Legends.

In addition, the streaming service is creating a new series with CD Projekt Red set in the world of the video game Cyberpunk 2077.

A teaser released Thursday invites viewers to "return to Night City."

Netflix previously released Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an anime series and prequel to Cyberpunk 2077, in 2022.