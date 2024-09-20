The Boys, The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has signed on to host NBC's adventure reality competition series, Destination X.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan embodies the mischievous international man of mystery, making him the perfect host and puppet master for this new travel adventure series," Corie Henson, executive vice president of unscripted content, competition and game Shows at NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement Thursday.

"He's dashing, charming, playful and the ultimate travel companion!"

The series is based on a similar Belgian show where contestants are transported in a bus with blacked out windows and dropped off in mystery locations.

They must figure out where they are and the person who guesses furthest from the action location will be sent home each week.

"Destination X captivated me with its blend of travel, mystery, and gaming. I can't wait to embark on this wild guessing game across the globe as Master of Ceremony, navigating players through challenges that test their mental and physical abilities," Morgan said.