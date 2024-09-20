Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Novelist Upton Sinclair in 1878

-- Sister Elizabeth Kenny, Australian nurse who pioneered the care of polio victims, in 1880

-- NASA mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in 1910

-- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Arnold Jacob "Red" Auerbach in 1917

-- Actor Sophia Loren in 1934 (age 90)

-- Artist Dale Chihuly in 1941 (age 83)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Guy Lafleur in 1951

-- Actor Gary Cole in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Kristen Johnston in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Gunnar Nelson in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Matthew Nelson in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Asia Argento in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Jon Bernthal in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician Phillip Phillips in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Sammi Hanratty in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor Jason Drucker in 2005 (age 19)