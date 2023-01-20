A new documentary about South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope is coming to Disney+.

J-Hope in the Box will premiere Feb. 17 on Disney+ and Weverse.

J-Hope, 28, is a member of the boy band BTS.

The documentary gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his debut solo album, Jack in the Box, a private listening party for the album, and his 2022 Lollapalooza performance.

Disney+ previously released the BTS concert film BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage -- LA.

J-Hope released Jack in the Box and a music video for the song "Arson" in July. The singer was the first member of BTS to release a solo album.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group announced in October that it will take a hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.