The Golden Globe Awards gala, which celebrates excellence in film and TV, is set to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ Sunday.

Here's what to expect from the star-studded event.

Host

Comedian Nikki Glaser will be hosting the broadcast for the second year running.

How to tune in

The show is to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ Sunday, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Presenters

Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Charli xcx, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Connor Storrie, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, George Clooney, Hailee Steinfeld, Hudson Williams, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Julia Roberts and more.

Nominees

In the film categories, One Battle After Another leads the field with nine nominations, followed by Sentimental Value with eight and Sinners with seven.

On the TV side, White Lotus earned six nods, while Adolescence grabbed five and Only Murders in the Building and Severance scored four nominations apiece.