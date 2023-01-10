The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film nominees with eight nominations, including Best Picture -- Musical or Comedy. Abbott Elementary tops the TV nominees with five nominations, including Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy.
Other nominees include Avatar: The Way of Water, Tar, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The White Lotus and Euphoria.
