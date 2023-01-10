A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Beau is Afraid.

The studio shared a trailer for the surrealist horror film Tuesday featuring Joaquin Phoenix

Beau is Afraid follows Beau (Phoenix), an entrepreneur who faces his fears as he goes on a bizarre, decades-long journey to see his mother.

"You will walk many miles. Dozens will become hundreds. Hundreds will become thousands. Your adventures will continue for years and years," a mysterious woman says in the trailer.

Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Parker Posey and Michael Gandolfini also star.

Beau is Afraid is written and directed by Midsommar and Hereditary director Ari Aster.

"A paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer-director Ari Aster," an official description reads.

Beau is Afraid opens in theaters April 21.