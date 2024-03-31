Monster mashup Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $80 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 with $15.7 million is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, followed by Dune: Part 2 with $11.1 million at No. 3, Kung Fu Panda 4 with $10.2 million at No. 4 and Immaculate with $3.3 million at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Arthur the King at No. 6 with $2.4 million, Late Night with the Devil at No. 7 with $2.2 million, Tillu Square at No. 8 with $1.9 million, Crew at No. 9 with $1.5 million and Imaginary at No. 10 with $1.4 million.