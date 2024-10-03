Ron Hale, who starred in General Hospital, has died. He was 78.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an obituary, Hale died Aug. 27. No official cause of death was listed.

Hale was well known for his portrayal of General Hospital's Mike Corbin, a role he took on beginning in 1995.

"The entire General Hospital family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale's passing," a post on X reads. "We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague."

He also starred in Port Charles, a General Hospital offshoot.

Prior to that, he played Dr. Roger Coleridge in Ryan's Hope, beginning in 1975, a role that earned him two Daytime Emmy nominations.

He also appeared in All the President's Men.

Fans offered outpourings of grief on the General Hospital post.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Absolutely loved his character on GH," one commenter said. "He had a way of bringing me to tears in his last scenes. May he rest in eternal peace."