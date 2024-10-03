Featurette shows 'Smile 2' 'way more off the rails' than original
UPI News Service, 10/03/2024
Paramount Pictures released a featurette for Smile 2 on Thursday.
In the clip, Parker Finn, the film's writer, director and producer, offers a glimpse of what went into making the new film.
"I knew that if I was going to approach the sequel, I needed to find a character that I could find something thematic to explore there," he said.
In the Smile franchise, an evil being overtakes its victims and forces them to kill themselves before the eyes of the next target.
"The trick to unlocking it was discovering the character Skye Riley," Finn said. "Skye is this famous star who is surrounded by people and yet she's incredibly alone. It's a frightening situation for anybody to be in."
