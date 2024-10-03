Motley Crue announced an upcoming Las Vegas residency on Thursday.

The rockers will perform at Park MGM beginning March 28.

The residency will run through April 19.

In a post, the band said that Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth will receive part of the earnings generated via ticket sales.

Motley Crue's philanthropic efforts are a part of their Giveback Initiative, which they describe as "a monicker under which the band will partner with different non-profit organizations near and dear to their hearts moving forward."

The musicians are also auctioning off instruments to raise $250,000 before 2024 ends. They will donate the money to Covenant House.

"The band personally curated three unique collector's microphones, snare drums, basses and guitars that are specific to each show, and will be played by each band member at the club shows taking place next week," a description reads.

The band is set to perform at The Troubadour on Monday, at The Roxy on Wednesday and The Whisky a Go Go on Oct. 11.

Tickets for the Las Vegas residency shows are available at 10 a.m. Oct. 11, and pre-sale begins Friday for S.I.N Club and Citi Card members, at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., respectively.