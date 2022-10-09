Saturday Night Live alum and Portlandia actor Fred Armisen is playing the iconic role of Uncle Fester in the new Netflix series, Wednesday.

Armisen's casting was revealed at New York Comic Con Saturday night.

Set to premiere on Nov. 23, the live-action show stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, and Luiz Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones as her parents, Gomez and Morticia.

Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci co-star.

"From the imagination of Tim Burton, Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. Snap snap," the streaming service said in a press release.

Created by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938, The Addams Family was adapted as a TV series in the 1960s starring John Astin, Carolyn Jones, Lisa Loring and Jackie Coogan as Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and Fester respectively.

A 1991 movie called The Addams Family reimagined the intellectual property with Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Ricci and Christopher Lloyd as Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and Fester.

It was followed by a sequel Addams Family Values in 1993.

The franchise has also included several animated movies.