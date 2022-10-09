"From the imagination of Tim Burton, Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. Snap snap," the streaming service said in a press release.
Created by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938, The Addams Family was adapted as a TV series in the 1960s starring John Astin, Carolyn Jones, Lisa Loring and Jackie Coogan as Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and Fester respectively.
A 1991 movie called The Addams Family reimagined the intellectual property with Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Ricci and Christopher Lloyd as Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and Fester.
It was followed by a sequel Addams Family Values in 1993.
The franchise has also included several animated movies.
