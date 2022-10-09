'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' renewed ahead of series premiere
UPI News Service, 10/09/2022
Disney has announced it ordered a second season of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur ahead of the animated series' Feb. 10 premiere on Disney Channel.
The comic-book adaptation will stream on Disney+ shortly after its television debut.
The renewal news was announced Saturday at New York Comic Con.
A clip from the show's theme song, "Moon Girl Magic," was also introduced. The song was written and produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by series star Diamond White, who voices the character Lunella aka Moon Girl.
"The series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings through time into present-day New York City," a synopsis said.
"Equipped with Devil's fierce loyalty and brawn, the loving support of her family and best friend Casey, Lunella sets out to make a difference and protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger."
