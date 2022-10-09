Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- French composer Camille Saint-Saens in 1835-- Charles Rudolph Walgreen, drugstore chain founder, in 1873-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rube Marquard in 1886-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter O'Malley in 1903-- Convicted Watergate burglar, novelist and lecturer E. Howard Hunt Jr. in 1918-- Former Beatle John Lennon in 1940-- C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb in 1941 (age 81)-- The Who bassist John Entwistle in 1944-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jackson Browne in 1948 (age 74)-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jody Williams in 1950 (age 72)-- Writer\/actor Robert Wuhl in 1951 (age 71)-- Television personality Sharon Osbourne in 1952 (age 70)-- Actor Tony Shalhoub in 1953 (age 69)-- Actor Scott Bakula in 1954 (age 68)-- Actor John O'Hurley in 1954 (age 68)-- Actor Michael Pare in 1958 (age 64)-- Football Hall of Fame member Mike Singletary in 1958 (age 64)-- Film director Guillermo del Toro in 1964 (age 58)-- Musician PJ Harvey in 1969 (age 53)-- Filmmaker Steve McQueen in 1969 (age 53)-- Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam in 1970 (age 52)-- Musician Sean Lennon in 1975 (age 47)-- Comedian Nick Swardson in 1976 (age 46)-- Actor Brandon Routh in 1979 (age 43)-- Actor Zachery Ty Bryan in 1981 (age 41)-- Organizing consultant Marie Kondo in 1984 (age 38)-- Actor Tyler James Williams in 1992 (age 30)-- Country singer Scotty McCreery in 1993 (age 29)-- Actor Jodelle Ferland in 1994 (age 28)-- Actor Jacob Batalon in 1996 (age 26)-- Model Bella Hadid in 1996 (age 26)-- Actor Jharrel Jerome in 1997 (age 25)