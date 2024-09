Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Writer Daniel Defoe in 1660

-- U.S. Army bacteriologist Walter Reed in 1851

-- Hershey Co. founder Milton Hershey in 1857

-- Gen. John "Black Jack" Pershing, World War I hero, in 1860

-- Writer Roald Dahl in 1916

-- Musician Mel Torme in 1925

-- Artist Robert Indiana in 1928

-- Actor Barbara Bain in 1931 (age 93)

-- "Miss Manners" Judith Martin in 1938 (age 86)

-- Actor Richard Kiel in 1939

-- Costa Rican Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oscar Arias in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician David Clayton-Thomas (Blood, Sweat & Tears) in 1941 (age 82)

-- Musician Peter Cetera (Chicago) in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Jacqueline Bisset in 1944 (age 79)

-- Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in 1948 (age 75)

-- Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., president of the Philippines, in 1957 (66)

-- Musician/actor Nell Carter in 1948

-- Salva Kiir Mayardit, president of South Sudan, in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Jean Smart in 1951 (age 73)

-- Musician Randy Jones (Village People) in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Don Was, born Don Edward Fagenson, (Was (Not Was)/The Doors) in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Dave Mustaine (Megadeath) in 1961 (age 63)

-- TV personality Tavis Smiley in 1964 (age 60)

-- Comedian/actor Jeff Ross Lifschultz in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Louis Mandylor in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Stephen Perkins (Porno for Pyros/Jane's Addiction) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Olympic track gold medalist Michael Johnson in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Roger Howarth in 1968 (age 56)

-- Filmmaker Tyler Perry in 1969 (age 55)

-- Fashion designer Stella McCartney in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Joe Don "J.D." Rooney (Rascal Flatts) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Fiona Apple in 1977 (age 47)

-- Musician/producer Swizz Beatz, born Kasseem Daoud Dean, in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Ben Savage in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Niall Horan (One Direction) in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Lili Reinhart in 1996 (age 28)