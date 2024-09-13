Britain's Prince Harry is celebrating his 40th birthday on Sunday.

"I was anxious about 30, I'm excited about 40," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement to the BBC Friday.

"Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world," he added. "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work. Being a dad is one of life's greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

Harry married former Suits actress Meghan Markle in 2018 and they have two children -- Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

He is currently living with his wife and kids in California.

Harry has been estranged from his father King Charles and brother Prince William since 2020 when he and Meghan announced they no longer wanted to be senior working members of the Royal family.

In recent years, Harry's interactions with Charles and William have largely been confined to his father's coronation and the funerals of his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Harry's mother, Princess Diana, died in a Paris car crash in 1997. She was 36.