Paramount+ with Showtime is introducing the new series Dexter: Original Sin.

The network shared a teaser trailer for the show Thursday featuring Patrick Gibson as a young Dexter Morgan.

Original Sin is a prequel to Dexter, the 2006-2013 Showtime series starring Michael C. Hall as Dexter, a vigilante serial killer. Hall returns in Original Sin to narrate the inner monologue of Dexter.

The prequel is set in 1991 Miami and follows young Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions "from student to avenging serial killer."

"When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserved to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department," an official synopsis reads.

"I am a killer but I wasn't born this way; I was made -- by my history, by the people around me. They say it takes a village... to raise a killer," Hall says as Dexter in the teaser.

Dexter: Original Sin will premiere Dec. 13 on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. The show will make its network debut Dec. 15.

Production is underway in Los Angeles.

Paramount+ with Showtime is also developing Dexter: Resurrection, a sequel to the limited series Dexter: New Blood. Hall will reprise Dexter in Resurrection.