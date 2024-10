Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Abolitionist Cassius Marcellus Clay in 1810

-- Filmmaker Louis Lumiere in 1862

-- Writer Jack Anderson in 1922

-- Writer John Le Carre, born David Cornwell, in 1931

-- Actor Robert Reed in 1932

-- Artist Peter Max in 1937 (age 87)

-- Actor Michael Gambon in 1940

-- Actor John Lithgow in 1945 (age 79)

-- Feminist Patricia Ireland in 1945 (age 79)

-- Musician Jeannie C. Riley in 1945 (age 79)

-- Writer Philip Pullman in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Patrick Simmons (Doobie Brothers) in 1948 (age 76)

-- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Sr. in 1952 (72)

-- U.S. political figure Grover Norquist in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Jennifer Holliday in 1960 (age 64)

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield in 1962 (age 62)

-- TV personality Ty Pennington in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Todd Park Mohr (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor/filmmaker Jon Favreau in 1966 (age 58)

-- Amy Carter, daughter of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, in 1967 (age 57)

-- TV producer Trey Parker in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Chris Kattan in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Pras, born Prakazrel Michel, (Fugees) in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Desmond Harrington in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Omar Gooding in 1976 (age 48)

-- Filmmaker Jason Reitman 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Benjamin Salisbury in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Gillian Jacobs in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Rebecca Ferguson in 1983 (age 41)

-- Musician Zac Barnett (American Authors) in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Hunter King in 1993 (age 31)