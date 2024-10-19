Coldplay's Moon Music is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n' Sweet, followed by Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of an American Princess at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Tortured Poets Department at No. 6, Post Malone's F-1 Trillion at No. 7, Future's Mixtape Pluto at No. 8, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 9 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 10.