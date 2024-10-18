Prime Video released a first look clip of the series Cross on Friday from its New York Comic-Con panel. Cross premieres Nov. 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aldis Hodge plays James Patterson 's detective, Alex Cross. In the clip, Cross lets a suspect know he's already figured out the suspect is guilty.

Cross recognized a Macbeth quote about the burden of guilt, indicating the suspect is Cross's man. On the other side of the two-way mirror, a whole team admires Cross' work.

Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford and Ryan Eggold also star. New photos show Tal, Walkes, Mustafa and Mumford in the series.

Ben Watkins created the adaptation of Patterson's books and is showrunner. Prime has already renewed the show for a second season.