Universal Pictures released a new trailer for Wolf Man on Friday. The film opens Jan. 17.

In this re-imagining of the Lon Chaney classic, Christopher Abbott plays Blake, a father bitten by a wolf after his family is in an automobile accident. Taking refuge in a cabin, his wife Charlotte ( Julia Garner ) and daughter Ginger (Matilda Firth) begin to notice his changes.

Wolf growls are only heard in the trailer with glimpses of transforming body parts. The trailer also indicates that the Wolf Man can no longer understand English as the sound is distorted from his point of view.

Leigh Whannell wrote and directed Wolf Man. Whannell previously re-imagined The Invisible Man for Universal and Blumhouse.

Ryan Gosling and Jason Blum produce, with Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Mel Turner and Ken Kao as executive producers.

Sam Jaeger , Benedict Hardie, Ben Prendergast, Zac Chandler, Beatriz Romilly and Milo Cawthorne also star.

Universal previously released a Wolfman adaptation in 2010 starring Benicio del Toro, Anthony Hopkins and Emily Blunt. That film told the story of Lawrence Talbot (del Toro), the same as Chaney's character in the 1941 film.