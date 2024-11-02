Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Frontiersman Daniel Boone in 1734

-- Marie Antoinette, queen of France, in 1755

-- James Polk, the 11th president of the United States, in 1795

-- Warren G. Harding , the 29th president of the United States, in 1865

-- Actor Burt Lancaster in 1913

-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Ken Rosewall in 1934 (age 90)

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Author Shere Hite in 1942

-- Actor Stefanie Powers in 1942 (age 82)

-- Musician J.D. Souther (Souther-Hillman-Furay Band/Longbranch/Pennywhistle) in 1945

-- Writer Dale Brown in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Carter Beauford (Dave Matthews Band) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Peter Mullan in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician k.d. lang in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Bobby "Dall" Kuykendall (Poison) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Luna Lauren Velez in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor David Schwimmer in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Fieldy, born Reginald Arvizu (Korn) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Meta Golding in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Marisol Nichols in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Danny Cooksey in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie/Postal Service) in 1975 (age 49)

-- TV personality Karamo Brown in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Kendall Schmidt in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Brielle Barbusca in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor Sunny Sandler in 2008 (age 16)