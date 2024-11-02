Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Frontiersman Daniel Boone in 1734-- Marie Antoinette, queen of France, in 1755-- James Polk, the 11th president of the United States, in 1795-- Warren G. Harding, the 29th president of the United States, in 1865-- Actor Burt Lancaster in 1913-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Ken Rosewall in 1934 (age 90)-- Writer\/commentator Pat Buchanan in 1938 (age 86)-- Author Shere Hite in 1942-- Actor Stefanie Powers in 1942 (age 82)-- Musician J.D. Souther (Souther-Hillman-Furay Band\/Longbranch\/Pennywhistle) in 1945-- Writer Dale Brown in 1956 (age 68)-- Musician Carter Beauford (Dave Matthews Band) in 1958 (age 66)-- Actor Peter Mullan in 1959 (age 65)-- Musician k.d. lang in 1961 (age 63)-- Musician Bobby "Dall" Kuykendall (Poison) in 1963 (age 61)-- Actor Luna Lauren Velez in 1964 (age 60)-- Actor David Schwimmer in 1966 (age 58)-- Musician Fieldy, born Reginald Arvizu (Korn) in 1969 (age 55)-- Actor Meta Golding in 1971 (age 53)-- Actor Marisol Nichols in 1973 (age 51)-- Musician Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., in 1974 (age 50)-- Actor Danny Cooksey in 1975 (age 49)-- Musician Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie\/Postal Service) in 1975 (age 49)-- TV personality Karamo Brown in 1980 (age 44)-- Musician Kendall Schmidt in 1990 (age 34)-- Actor Brielle Barbusca in 1998 (age 26)-- Actor Sunny Sandler in 2008 (age 16)