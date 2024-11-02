Rapper Yeat's Lyfestyle is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n' Sweet, followed by Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken at No. 3, Rod Wave's Last Lap at No. 4 and Seventeen's 12th mini album Spill the Feels at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 6, GloRilla's Glorious at No. 7, Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us at No. 8, Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 9 and BigXthaPlug's Take Care at No. 10.