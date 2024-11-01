Peacock announced Friday that it has renewed Days of Our Lives. The soap opera will continue for a 61st season.

Saturday is "Day of Days," an event celebrating the show's 60th season with fans at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event is free for fans, and cast members will attend for autograph signings and photo ops.

Days of Our Lives moved from NBC to Peacock in 2023. The show still airs new episodes daily Monday - Friday.

Dec. 2 will mark the 15,000th episode of the show.

Longtime Days star Drake Hogestyn died of pancreatic cancer in September at age 70.

Corday Productions Inc. and Sony Pictures Television produce Days of Our Lives.