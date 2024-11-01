Neon announced Friday that Chris Rock will direct and star in Misty Green. Neon is representing international sales at the American Film Market.

Rock also wrote the film about a struggling actor. Rock will play the director who has a perfect role for Misty Green but reservations about their volatile history together.

Misty Green is currently casting other roles.

MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films produce Misty Green. Rock, Peter Rice and James Lopez are producers for MACRO. Tommy Oliver also produces with Confluential and Charles D. King and Codie Elaine Oliver are executive producers.

Rock previously wrote and directed Head of State, I Think I Love My Wife and Top Five. He recently performed the Netflix standup comedy special Selective Outrage in which he addressed getting slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.