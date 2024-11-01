The Christmas season has officially arrived at TBS and TNT, with both networks streaming holiday favorites beginning Saturday.

While "Christmas Maximus" at TNT will deliver "endless seasonal offerings and high-energy classics," TBS will play "nostalgic and spirited movies, series and specials" via its "All I Watch for Christmas" programming.

Viewers can tune in for marathons of A Christmas Story, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and Elf, a press release states.

TNT will play A Christmas Carol while both TNT and TBS will play Deck the Halls, Dr. Seuss: How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Four Christmases, Jack Frost, Last Christmas, Last Holiday, Office Christmas Party and The Year Without Santa Claus.