Christmas programming officially begins Saturday at TBS, TNT
UPI News Service, 11/01/2024
The Christmas season has officially arrived at TBS and TNT, with both networks streaming holiday favorites beginning Saturday.
While "Christmas Maximus" at TNT will deliver "endless seasonal offerings and high-energy classics," TBS will play "nostalgic and spirited movies, series and specials" via its "All I Watch for Christmas" programming.
Viewers can tune in for marathons of A Christmas Story, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and Elf, a press release states.
TNT will play A Christmas Carol while both TNT and TBS will play Deck the Halls, Dr. Seuss: How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Four Christmases, Jack Frost, Last Christmas, Last Holiday, Office Christmas Party and The Year Without Santa Claus.
