AMC released the teaser for Dark Winds Season 3 on Friday. The new season premieres March 9 at 9 p.m. EST.

Quick glimpses of the new episodes show a skull in the dirt, an abandoned doll in the street and multiple automobile accidents. Guest stars Bruce Greenwood and Jenna Elfman also appear in the teaser.

Lt. Leaphorn's (Zahn McClarnon) narration suggests the tone of the season, which AMC announced last year.

"We all have a line that runs down the middle of our heart," he says. "That line separates monsters from men and I am afraid I have crossed that line."

The Season 3 investigation centers on two missing boys. The clues of an abandoned bicycle and blood spot in the soil suggest an adaptation of Dance Hall of the Dead, the second novel in Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee book series. The synopsis confirms the season picks up six months after Season 2.

Kiowa Gordon returns as Sgt. Jim Chee, with Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito. Deanna Allison, Raoul Max Trujillo, Tonantzin Carmelo , Alex Meraz, Terry Serpico, Derek Hinkey, Phil Burke, Christopher Heyerdahl and A. Martinez also star this season.

Season 3 has eight episodes, two more than both Season 1 and Season 2.