Scarpetta, the upcoming Prime Video show based on Patricia Cornwell's book series, will star Tiya Sircar, Anna Diop, Graham Phillips and Georgia King.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kidman portrays Kay Scarpetta, a chief medical examiner, while Curtis plays Dorothy, her sister, and DeBose portrays niece Lucy.

Cannavale plays Marino, an investigator.

Sircar (The Good Place) will play a policewoman, while Diop (Nanny) will play an FBI investigator, Deadline reports.

Phillips (Riverdale) and King (Vice Principals) are to play "past" versions of characters.

Cornwell, who confirmed the casting update Friday, had previously said she was "beyond excited" for the new series.

"This will be great fun for all, and I'm grateful for the immense talent that the show is drawing," she said in a statement. "I've always been a huge fan of Jamie Lee Curtis and Nicole Kidman. Their wanting to do this is humbling and simply awesome..."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Apparently, the feeling is mutual. Kidman and Curtis are also among the show's executive producers, and both shared they've wanted to adapt the books for some time.

Kidman said the project "feels like it was meant to be."