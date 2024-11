Netflix is sharing snippets of the Emilia Perez soundtrack, which dropped Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez sings the pivotal song 'Mi Camino' from Emilia Perez," the streamer wrote in a post.

The clip shows Gomez singing into a microphone alongside Edgar Rami­rez.

Gomes has previously shared behind-the-scenes moments on Emilia Perez.

"Reflecting on the many adventures working on Emilia," she wrote. "From my audition to head banging at half the speed as what we shot it. Pretty sure I got whiplash in the best way."

Emilia Perez which had its limited theater premiere Friday, follows Emilia (Karla Sofi­a Gascon), a former cartel leader who gets a gender-affirming surgery after faking her own death.

Zoe Saldai±a and Adriana Paz also star.

The soundtrack includes an 18-track disc and a 25-track disk. In addition to "Mi Camino," Gomez also sings "Bienvenida."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Netflix will stream Emilia Perez beginning Nov. 13.