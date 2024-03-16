Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- James Madison, fourth president of the United States, in 1751-- German physicist Georg Ohm, a pioneer in the study of electricity, in 1789-- French painter Rosa Bonheur in 1822-- German doctor Josef Mengele, known as the "Angel of Death," in 1911-- Former U.S. first lady Pat Nixon in 1912-- Actor Mercedes McCambridge in 1916-- Entertainer Jerry Lewis in 1926-- Former U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., in 1927-- Filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci in 1940-- Game-show host Chuck Woolery in 1941 (age 83)-- Singer\/songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker in 1942-- Actor Erik Estrada in 1949 (age 75)-- Actor Victor Garber in 1949 (age 75)-- Actor Kate Nelligan in 1950 (age 74)-- Actor Isabelle Huppert in 1953 (age 71)-- Rocker Nancy Wilson in 1954 (age 70)-- Football Hall of Fame member Ozzie Newsome in 1956 (age 68)-- Actor Clifton Powell in 1956 (age 68)-- Rapper Flavor Flav, born William Drayton Jr., in 1959 (age 65)-- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in 1959 (age 65)-- Actor Jerome Flynn in 1963 (age 61)-- Singer\/songwriter Patty Griffin in 1964 (age 60)-- Film director Gore Verbinski in 1964 (age 60)-- Actor Lauren Graham in 1967 (age 57)-- Actor Judah Friedlander in 1969 (age 55)-- Actor Alan Tudyk in 1971 (age 53)-- Actor Tim Kang in 1973 (age 51)-- Actor\/model Brooke Burns in 1978 (age 46)-- Actor Alexandra Daddario in 1986 (age 38)-- Singer Jhene Aiko in 1988 (age 36)-- Musician Wolfgang Van Halen in 1991 (age 33)-- Actor Ajiona Alexus in 1996 (age 28)