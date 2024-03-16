Country music star Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Noah Kahan's Stick Season, followed by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1 at No. 3, SZA's SOS at No. 4 and Drake's For All the Dogs at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) at No. 6, Swift's Lover at No. 7, Zach Bryan's self-titled album at No. 8, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 9 and Travis Scott's Utopia at No. 10.