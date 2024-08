Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Czar Ivan IV, "Ivan the Terrible," of Russia, in 1530

-- Musician Leonard Bernstein in 1918

-- TV personality Monty Hall in 1921

-- Tennis legend Althea Gibson in 1927

-- Actor Sean Connery in 1930

-- TV personality Regis Philbin in 1931

-- Actor Tom Skerritt in 1933 (age 91)

-- Writer Frederick Forsyth in 1938 (age 86)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rollie Fingers in 1946 (age 78)

-- Writer Martin Amis in 1949

-- Actor John Savage in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Gene Simmons (Kiss) in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Rob Halford (Judas Priest/Skid Row) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Musician Elvis Costello in 1954 (age 70)

-- Filmmaker Tim Burton in 1958 (age 66)

-- Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stiłre in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Billy Ray Cyrus in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Ally Walker in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Joanne Whalley in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Blair Underwood in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Robert Maschio in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician DJ Terminator X, born Norman Rogers, (Public Enemy) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Jeff Tweedy (Wilco) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Tom Hollander in 1967 (age 57)

-- Television cook Rachael Ray in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor/TV personality Cameron Mathison in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Jo Dee Messina in 1970 (age 54)

-- Supermodel Claudia Schiffer in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Alexander Skarsgard in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Kel Mitchell in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Rachel Bilson in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Blake Lively in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor China Anne McClain in 1998 (age 26)