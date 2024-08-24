Blacklist alum James Spader is set to reprise his villainous Marvel Cinematic Universe robot Ultron in a planned WandaVision series spin-off.

Spader will play the voice role opposite Paul Bettany , who will once again portray the android Vision.

Production on the as-yet-untitled, live-action, Disney+ series is slated to begin in 2025.

Star Trek: Picard alum Terry Matalas is to serve as showrunner.

Spader previously co-starred with Bettany in 2015's Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

Battany played Vision in the one-season action-dramedy, WandaVision, in 2021.