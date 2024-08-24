Pop music star Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a 15th week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, followed by Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 3, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 4 and Zach Bryan's The Great American Bar Scene at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Charlie XCX's Brat at No. 6, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 7, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 8, the Twisters soundtrack at No. 9 and Zach Bryan's self-titled album at No. 10.