Pop music star Justin Bieber announced on Instagram that his wife, fashion model Hailey Bieber, has given birth to their first child, a son they named Jack.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin, 30, captioned a photo of their baby's tiny foot wrapped in a comfy blanket on Friday.

The post already has gotten more than 13 million "likes."

Justin and Hailey, 27, have been married since 2018.

They confirmed Hailey's pregnancy in May when she showed off a baby bump while wearing a long white gown for their marriage vow renewal ceremony.