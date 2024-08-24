Pop music star Justin Bieber announced on Instagram that his wife, fashion model Hailey Bieber, has given birth to their first child, a son they named Jack."WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin, 30, captioned a photo of their baby's tiny foot wrapped in a comfy blanket on Friday.The post already has gotten more than 13 million "likes."Justin and Hailey, 27, have been married since 2018.They confirmed Hailey's pregnancy in May when she showed off a baby bump while wearing a long white gown for their marriage vow renewal ceremony.