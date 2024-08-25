Reality TV personality Kelly Osbourne shared photos and video this weekend of her Slipknot musician boyfriend Sid Wilson, who was hospitalized with burns to his face and arms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mishap occurred during a bonfire on Wilson's farm.

"He's doing so much better. In fact we are on our way to pick him up from the hospital right now, "Osbourne wrote in an Instagram story Saturday, thanking fans for their well wishes.

"He's still in a lot of pain, but he is doing so, so, so much better."

Wilson's band announced on social media the news of his injuries on Friday.

"Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body," the group said.

"He's recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon."

Wilson and Osbourne are the parents of a 2-year-old son named Sidney.