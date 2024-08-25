Deadpool & Wolverine is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $18.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Alien: Romulus with $16.2 million, followed by It Ends with Us at No. 3 with $11.9 million, Blink Twice at No. 4 with $7.3 million and The Forge at No. 5 with $6.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Twisters at No. 6 with $6.2 million, Coraline at No. 7 with $5 million, The Crow at No. 8 with $4.6 million, Despicable Me 4 at No. 9 with $4.4 million and Inside Out 2 at No. 10 with $2.1 million.